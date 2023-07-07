Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $263,112.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

