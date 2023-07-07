San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 835,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.58% and a return on equity of 3,239.75%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

Featured Stories

