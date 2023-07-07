Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

SAND opened at $4.96 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $2,865,324,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

