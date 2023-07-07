Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

