SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $238.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.54. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $215.11 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

