Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.40, a PEG ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

