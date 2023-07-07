Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.78.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $784,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $7,481,791 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $270.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

