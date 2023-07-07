Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Expands By 22.9%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 1,798,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,210.2 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

