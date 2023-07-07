Short Interest in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declines By 17.6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 27,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,059,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,048,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of -309.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

