Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Decreases By 17.9%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SigmaTron International in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $75,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

