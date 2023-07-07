Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rises By 21.6%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.30. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

