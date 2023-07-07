Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 21.8%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
UURAF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
About Ucore Rare Metals
