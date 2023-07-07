Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 21.8%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

UURAF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

About Ucore Rare Metals

(Free Report)

See Also

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.