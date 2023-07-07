Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 18.9%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,800 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,222.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Get UniCredit alerts:

About UniCredit

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.