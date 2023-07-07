Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Increases By 22.2%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wilmar International Price Performance

Wilmar International stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.7719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

