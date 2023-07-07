Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SLVTF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

