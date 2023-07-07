Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Sleep Number Stock Up 0.7 %

Sleep Number stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.95. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $50.61.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after buying an additional 87,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.