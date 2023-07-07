Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 50 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $421.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

