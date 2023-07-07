SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$36.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$34.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.54. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.34 and a 12 month high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.6469194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Free Report

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.