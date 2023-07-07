Sophia Randolph Sells 1,605 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $11,780.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,041.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 13.2 %

ALXO opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $258.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26. Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

