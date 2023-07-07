SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

