SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 643,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 483,939 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $26.26.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

