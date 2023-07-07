SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 680,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,330 shares.The stock last traded at $38.61 and had previously closed at $39.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

