SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Reduced by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

