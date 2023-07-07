SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $40.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

