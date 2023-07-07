SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $190,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

