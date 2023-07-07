Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,930.0 days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

STAEF stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

