State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Decreased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in State Street by 97.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.59.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

