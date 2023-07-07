Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head to Head Analysis

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.17% 15.15% 9.00% Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stevanato Group and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus price target of €30.50 ($33.15), indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $320.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 9.11 $150.51 million €0.57 ($0.62) 56.09 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 21.76 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -196.20

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Inspire Medical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.