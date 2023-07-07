Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MP Materials Call Options (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 217% compared to the average daily volume of 4,367 call options.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,779 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

