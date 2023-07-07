Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cinemark Put Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 282% compared to the typical volume of 2,116 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cinemark by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.