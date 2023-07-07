Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hut 8 Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,266 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,922 call options.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $792.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

