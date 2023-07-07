StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HSON opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.