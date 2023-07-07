StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

