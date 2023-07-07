StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $3.75.
About American Shared Hospital Services
