StockNews.com Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $295.62 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.29.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

