Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Stratasys Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 42.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stratasys by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 47,830 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Free Report

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

