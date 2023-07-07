Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 5,288 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $339.23 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

