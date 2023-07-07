StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

