StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 255,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

PFE stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

