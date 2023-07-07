Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 1,197 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

