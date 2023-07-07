Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EMR opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

