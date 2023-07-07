Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.82. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 293,171 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.