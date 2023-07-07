Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) versus Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Free Report) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sun Pacific and Criteo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Criteo 1 5 4 0 2.30

Profitability

Criteo has a consensus target price of $38.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

This table compares Sun Pacific and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A Criteo 1.39% 7.61% 3.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Pacific and Criteo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Criteo $2.02 billion 1.05 $8.95 million $0.42 79.74

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Pacific.

Summary

Criteo beats Sun Pacific on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

