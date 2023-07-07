Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

SDPI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

