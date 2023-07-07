Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
SDPI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
