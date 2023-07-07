Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Takashimaya Stock Performance
TKSHF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Takashimaya has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
Takashimaya Company Profile
