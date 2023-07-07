Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Takashimaya Stock Performance

TKSHF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Takashimaya has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Takashimaya Company Profile

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

