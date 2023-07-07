Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) versus W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Critical Analysis

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 30.13% -735.09% 18.39% Talos Energy 34.48% 12.36% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 111.23%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.21%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Talos Energy.

This table compares W&T Offshore and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $921.00 million 0.59 $231.15 million $1.78 2.10 Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.01 $381.92 million $6.19 2.14

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats W&T Offshore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.