Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

