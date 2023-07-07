TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,998 shares of company stock worth $5,396,105 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

