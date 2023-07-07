TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 3.3% Higher

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.02.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TDCX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TDCX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

