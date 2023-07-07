Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 8,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Tenaris by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Down 1.8 %

Tenaris stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

